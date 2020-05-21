|
SALEM - James J. Donahue, Jr., 87, of Salem, N.H. passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, Mass., from complications due to pneumonia. The oldest son of the late James and Elinor (Krayczyck) Donahue, Jim was born and raised in South Lawrence, Mass.
Jim enlisted in the Air Force in 1951, served in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars as an EOD Specialist, and received numerous awards including the bronze star for meritorious service. He traveled the world in his 20 years of military service and retired as a Master Sergeant in 1971. After leaving the Air Force he began a new career with the IRS where he met his second wife, Sue.
Jim was an avid fisherman and spent most of his retirement years near the ocean. He spent winters in the Florida Keys where he and his wife enjoyed fishing, golfing, boating, biking, and were members of the Vineyard Church. Summers were spent at Bakers Island in Salem, Mass., where they fished for striped bass and lobster. He was a great father and grandfather, a devoted husband, and a loyal friend.
Jim leaves his wife of 27 years, Suzanne Donahue of Salem, N.H., his daughter Amy Donahue of Hampton, N.H., and his brother Henry Donahue of Falmouth, Mass. He was preceded in death by his son James Donahue of Hampton, N.H., and his brother Kenneth of Derry, N.H. Jim is survived by his daughter-in-law Dawn Donahue of Hampton, N.H., grandson Richard Donahue of Hampton, N.H., grandson Ryan Cullen, his wife Marybeth of Hampton Falls, N.H. and their two children, granddaughter Alicia Means of Keene, N.H., her husband Kevin, and their two children. He also leaves three stepchildren and their families.
SERVICES: There will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers please honor Jim's memory with a donation to . The Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, Salem is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a message of condolence to the family please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 21 to May 24, 2020