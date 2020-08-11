1/1
James J. Feehley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOVER - James J. Feehley, 86, died Sunday August 2, 2020 at Wentworth Douglas Hospital.

Jim, as he was called by those who knew him, was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Carolyn (Shupe) Feehley. He leaves behind six children, 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Born in Baltimore, Md., the son of William and Hilda Feehley, he was one of eight children.

He was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars, proudly serving for 20 years. Jim was the recipient of the Air Force Longevity Award, Air Force Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. He was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, the American Legion and the VFW.

Jim was a long-time resident of Portsmouth, and a foster parent for many years before moving to the Carriage Hill Assisted Living Facility in Madbury. He worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as an Outside Machinist, Shop 38, for 20 years prior to retiring in 1995. After retiring, he held a position as a taxi driver in Portsmouth along with many other part-time endeavors. He loved being busy. He will affectionately be remembered for the dozens and dozens of stuffed animals that he loved giving to people and baking many loaves of banana bread for the food pantry, friends and family.

SERVICES: He will be interred in a family plot at Calvary Cemetery in Portsmouth. Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in his honor, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, his charity of choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.
684 State Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-5418
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved