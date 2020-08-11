DOVER - James J. Feehley, 86, died Sunday August 2, 2020 at Wentworth Douglas Hospital.
Jim, as he was called by those who knew him, was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Carolyn (Shupe) Feehley. He leaves behind six children, 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Born in Baltimore, Md., the son of William and Hilda Feehley, he was one of eight children.
He was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars, proudly serving for 20 years. Jim was the recipient of the Air Force Longevity Award, Air Force Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. He was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, the American Legion and the VFW.
Jim was a long-time resident of Portsmouth, and a foster parent for many years before moving to the Carriage Hill Assisted Living Facility in Madbury. He worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as an Outside Machinist, Shop 38, for 20 years prior to retiring in 1995. After retiring, he held a position as a taxi driver in Portsmouth along with many other part-time endeavors. He loved being busy. He will affectionately be remembered for the dozens and dozens of stuffed animals that he loved giving to people and baking many loaves of banana bread for the food pantry, friends and family.
SERVICES: He will be interred in a family plot at Calvary Cemetery in Portsmouth. Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in his honor, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, his charity of choice
.