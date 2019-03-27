Services J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel 84 Broad Street Portsmouth , NH 03801 (603) 436-1702 James Jenkins Noseworthy

Obituary Condolences Flowers NEWINGTON - The death of James Jenkins Noseworthy, 82, of Newington, N.H., occurred on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, a year to the day his dear wife Dot died. A first generation American, Jim was the only son of the late James H. and E. Marguerite (Jenkins) Noseworthy; his parents emigrated from Newfoundland and Prince Edward Island, Canada.



Born on Flag Day, June 14, 1937 in Portsmouth, N.H. He was raised in the "Christian Shore" area and attended local schools, graduating from PHS in 1957 after leaving his original class of 1955. He continued his interest in education graduating from New Hampshire College with a BBS degree in 1970 and received his MBA in 1985 from Golden Gate University.



As a young man Jim was introduced to a lifelong interest in music and singing as a chorister and soloist with his church, St. John's Episcopal. Although burdened during early childhood with a lifelong physical ailment he overcame this adversity and never let it compromise his ability and determination to lead a normal life. He enjoyed life and was deeply committed to his family. His hobbies and interests included trout fishing, photography, reading, old cars and traveling. Jim's associations as a teenager included Portsmouth DeMolay where he served as treasurer, and was an early member of the Gear Grinders Hot Rod Club of Rye, N.H.



He was a lifelong Republican voter who, on occasion, if one could be found, would vote for a worthy Democrat. A member of the Retired Officers Association, American Legion Frank E. Booma Post #6, and AARP. He also was a licensed real estate broker and JP for the State of N.H.



In 1965 he met and married his lifelong partner and dearest friend Dorothy E. (Walker) Noseworthy. They built their home in Newington where they raised their four children. His love and affection for his family was his life's greatest interest. He will be remembered as a dear husband, father, grandfather, and friend.



Employed for several years in private businesses Jim also worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, N.H., retiring in 1997. While employed at PNS he was the first employee to be recalled to active duty for the Persian Gulf War in 1990. JJ, as he also was known by, enjoyed the friendships he acquired at PNS and will be remembered for his unique "Rooster" position.



A veteran of the US Coast Guard Reserve, retired as a CWO4 after 24 years, he carried on his family's tradition of maritime interests. Jim's last assignment was as Commanding Officer of Station Portsmouth Harbor RU, New Castle, N.H.



Survivors include his children William Mallett of Sarasota, Florida; Amanda Beth Telles of Dover; J. Russell Noseworthy, Ph.D and wife Lee of Lorton, Virginia; and Robert Edward Noseworthy of Lee; his grandchildren, Rachel Ann Mallett, Olivia Beth Gray Telles, and James Devin Noseworthy; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be missed by those who knew him locally as well as many relatives and friends on Prince Edward Island which he considered his second home.



He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Muriel L. Leavitt.



SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth, N.H. A funeral service will held at 2:30 p.m., on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church, Chapel Street, Portsmouth, N.H.



At his request family flowers only. If desired a donation to the could be made in his memory. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel. Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019