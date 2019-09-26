|
|
PORTSMOUTH - James L. Colbert, 84, TSgt USAF (Ret), passed away Friday, September 20, 2019.
SERVICES: Wake Services will be held on Sunday, September 29 from 2-4 p.m. at Farrell's Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, followed by a funeral Mass on Monday, September 30, 10:30 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Church, Summer Street. Graveside services immediately following at the Calvary Cemetery, Middle Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Memory of Jim can be made to the Pease Greeters Organization, at peasegreeters.org, mailing address: Pease Greeters, P.O. Box 22311, Portsmouth, NH 03802-2311.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019