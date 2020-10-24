1/2
James L. Nettles
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - James L. Nettles, 85 of South Berwick, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at home.

Born in Greenway, Ark., the son of John R. and Lula T. (Thompson) Nettles.

James served our country, being honorably discharged from the U.S. Airforce before retiring from the N.H. Air National Guard, and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

He was a member of many groups; American Legion Post #19 and AMVETS Post #3 both of Sanford, Maine; Local 788 Pipefitters Union and previously the South Berwick Lions Club.

James was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing the beautiful landscapes of Maine and Arkansas. He especially loved his time in the Northern Maine woods. James and his wife Ruth loved to travel; they traveled though out the United States and even took one special trip to Europe

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Ruth (Brewster) Nettles; sons, James R. Nettles of Berwick, Maine, and Gregory A. Nettles of El Dorado, Ark.; daughter, Leann Russell of South Berwick, Maine; grandchildren, Cameron Russell, Dylan Russell and Robert Nettles; sisters, E. Nadine (Nettles) Dowdy and Mary K. (Nettles) Lockard; and multiple nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, H. Raymond Nettles and Louis R. Nettles; sisters Bessie L. (Nettles) Poole, Druzella (Nettles) Hawkins, and Francis J. (Nettles) Hill.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers to please make a donation in James' memory to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society: https://pages.lls.org/ltn/neri/providen20/lrussell .

To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com

Care of the Nettles family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.


Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME 03904
(207) 439-4900
