Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500

James Leavey


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Leavey Obituary
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - James William Leavey, known to friends as "Jim," died on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital at the age of 65.

Mr. Leavey was born on Dec. 24, 1953 in Queens, N.Y., to the late John Gerald Leavey and Lorraine (DelGiorno) Leavey.

Mr. Leavey is survived by his wife, Claire (McGoldrich) Leavey; sons, Christopher and Michael Leavey; daughters-in-laws, Kerry DeTora and Cat Buckley; grandson, Colin; and a beloved extended family.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother John Leavey.

A celebration of his remarkable life, which will include music and dancing, will be announced at a later date. Assistance with arrangements was by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Jim's memorial website, read his complete obituary, sign his tribute wall and for announcement of date and time of celebration.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
Download Now