PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - James William Leavey, known to friends as "Jim," died on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital at the age of 65.
Mr. Leavey was born on Dec. 24, 1953 in Queens, N.Y., to the late John Gerald Leavey and Lorraine (DelGiorno) Leavey.
Mr. Leavey is survived by his wife, Claire (McGoldrich) Leavey; sons, Christopher and Michael Leavey; daughters-in-laws, Kerry DeTora and Cat Buckley; grandson, Colin; and a beloved extended family.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother John Leavey.
A celebration of his remarkable life, which will include music and dancing, will be announced at a later date. Assistance with arrangements was by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Jim's memorial website, read his complete obituary, sign his tribute wall and for announcement of date and time of celebration.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, 2019