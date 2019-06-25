|
|
YORK BEACH, Maine - Major James Leo Killoran, M.S.P., 91, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Sentry Hill, York Harbor, Maine. He was born September 13, 1927 in Cambridge, Mass., and raised in Maynard, Mass.
James was the son of the late Mary F. (Maloney) Killoran Lawton and Augustus Killoran. He was predeceased by two step-brothers Edward and David Lawton and step-father Edward Lawton.
He graduated from Maynard High School in 1945. He later married his high school sweetheart Barbara Marchant. Barbara died in 2014 after some 64 years of marriage.
James was predeceased by his son David James Killoran in 2010.
David is survived by his wife Margie Brenn LeSage of York, Maine. James is also survived by a daughter Deborah A. (Killoran) Sheridan and her husband Thomas of York, Maine formerly of Maynard, Mass.; two granddaughters, Mia (Sheridan) Hayes and her husband Jonathan and their sons Drew, Jack and Carter of Sudbury, Mass., and Brooke Sheridan and her husband Douglas Thivierge and their sons Alexander and Kristopher of Newburyport, Mass.
James served in the U.S. Navy and became a State Trooper for the Mass State Police in 1950. He rose through the ranks becoming a Major before his retirement in 1977. During his tenure James earned a degree in criminology from Northeastern University. Following his retirement he and Barbara spent their time between Clearwater, Fla., and York Beach, Maine.
Jimmy was a sports enthusiast. He played hockey with the Mass State Troopers. He was a dedicated golfer and was a former club champion at the Cape Neddick Country Club. In his later life he loved watching all kinds of sports, especially the Boston Red Sox, Boston College Football and the Patriots when he was known to have a beer or two. His apartment at Sentry Hill was called "The JK Lounge".
Jimmy and Barbara loved to do various projects together at their home in York Beach. They loved York Beach the best out of all the places they lived. They celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary at the York Beach Fire Department Hall. Jimmy and Barbara always attended the band concerts and danced with their friends at Ellis Park.
Jimmy had a special place in his heart for his devoted caregiver, Kathy Delozier who took such wonderful care of him over the years. She truly became a member of our family.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all of the staff at Sentry Hill for all of the care they provided Jimmy during his stay there for two and a half years.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at a later date. In expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to York Hospital "Friendraising" 15 Hospital Dr., York, Maine 03909. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 25 to June 28, 2019