SEABROOK - James Michael Hession, 60, of Seabrook and a former resident of South Weymouth, Mass., and Hampton, N.H., passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Jim was born in South Weymouth on July 14, 1960, a son of the late Donald J. and Madge (Melia) Hession.
Jim spent the early years of his youth in South Weymouth before the family moved to Hampton in 1971. Jim graduated from Winnacunnet High School with the Class of 1978 and attended the University of Tampa and Plymouth State College. He was a house painter by trade and owned and operated Jim Hession Painting for many years.
Growing up in Hampton, Jim and his family were members of Abenaqui Country Club in Rye where Jim was a 2x Club Champion and held the record low round of 67. He loved all sports and especially enjoyed going to the Patriot's games on his brother Don's season pass. He was the "fun uncle" to his nieces and nephews and they loved him dearly.
Jim is survived by his brother, Donald J. Hession Jr. and his wife Tamlyn of Westborough, Mass., his sister, Trish Hamilton and her husband David of Hampton, his nieces Jennifer Evans and Dana Hession and his nephew, Timothy Hamilton.
In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his sister, Diane Hession.
SERVICES: Services will be private. Arrangements are by the Remick and Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jimmy Fund, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226, ATTN: Contribution Services or online at www.jimmyfund.org/gif/gift.asp
