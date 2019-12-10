Home

James Michael Read

James Michael Read Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - James Michael Read, 38, of Portsmouth, N.H., passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019 in his home. Born in Bangkok, Thailand on November 22, 1980, to Edna Marie Read and Richard Michael Read, Jimmy traveled the world with his family before coming to settle in Greenland, N.H. in 1991.

Jimmy graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1999, and pursued a passion for traveling, an interest he developed at a very young age. He explored the world and relished in the various cultures and experiences he gained along his journeys. His most recent career focus was epoxy flooring work, which he took great pride in and loved doing. He had a great love for beaches, reading, music, and people. Jimmy touched so many lives in his short 38 years and will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to cross paths with him. His memory, bright light and love of life will live on in all that were close to him.

He is survived by his sister Jane F. Read and brother, John P. Read, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
