RAYMOND - James Patrick Carney passed away peacefully at Exeter Hospital, Exeter, N.H. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the age of 50, after losing his six-month battle with cancer.
James was born on May 16, 1970 in Pensacola, Fla., the youngest of five children born to Joseph E. Carney, Jr. and Loretta McGurn Carney of Lawrence, Mass., Pensacola, Fla., and ultimately Harbor View Drive in Rye, N.H.
The Carneys migrated to N.H. in the late seventies after Joseph and his brother Dr. Thomas Carney of Miami, Fla. partnered with Edward Keeland in 1973 to build Yankee Greyhound Racing in Seabrook. That led to their eventual involvement and the restoration of Rockingham Park in Salem after the fire in 1980. James attended school at Berwick Academy and Portsmouth High before going on to receive his degree in Political Science from the University of New Hampshire.
James will be remembered most for his guitar playing, which was legendary throughout his lifetime. Music was always his first love, but not his career.
James accepted the role of General Manager of Yankee Greyhound Racing in Seabrook, N.H. Among his achievements during his tenure was the creation of the first poker room for charity gaming in the state of N.H., which infused new life into the establishment after the end of live racing. He was most proud of the Greyhound Adoption program set up when the sport ended in N.H.
James will be remembered most for his music. He truly was 'The Guitar Man'; playing other instruments skillfully, but was the undisputed master of the guitar. He was recognized as teacher to many Seacoast musicians who learned from him.
James is survived by his wife, Cynthia Hemingway, sisters Kathleen Brothers of Exeter and Mary Carney Rohacek of Portsmouth; step-children Joelle Schuyler of Lee and Candace Kozler of Epping; niece, Ava Rohacek; nephews, Colin and Dylan Brothers, Zack Rohacek and Christopher Stowell; and several grandchildren who called him Papa.
In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his sister Ellen Carney and his brother Joseph E. Carney III.
SERVICES: A private service and celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 13, from 1-4 p.m., to guarantee safe social distancing. The service will be streaming live on Facebook for those who are unable to attend.
James made his life about giving back and paying forward. Donations may be made to Farnum Center Manchester at www.farnumcenter.org
, NH Food Bank at www.nhfoodbank,org or to St Jude Partners in Hope at www.stjude.org/partnersinhope
.