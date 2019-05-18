|
EXETER, N.H. - James R. Schalitz (Jim), 58, of Exeter, N.H., passed away unexpectedly in Barstow, Calif. Monday, on April 1, 2019.
Survived by his wife Karen, son Kyle, daughter Carly, father Bob and his wife Jackie, brothers Don (Cindy), Bill (Pam), Ed, and nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his mother Mary.
Fondly remembered by the Boem and Carwana families in Canada, friends, colleagues, and his Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity Brothers.
SERVICES: A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish in Hampton, N.H. on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment this summer in Toledo, Ohio.
Donations in Jim's memory may be made to St. Thomas Aquinas High School, 197 Dover Point Rd., Dover, NH 03820.
