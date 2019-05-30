|
NEWMARKET - James R. Smith, 70, of Newmarket, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his home. Jim was born in Cambridge, Mass., on November 17, 1948, a son of the late James E. and Ruth E. (Newell) Smith.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Rebecca E. Smith of Lebanon and Erica L. (Smith) Shaw and her husband, Glenn Shaw of Stratham, N.H.; his grandchildren, Celia, Aidan, and Owen Shaw, of Stratham N.H.; his sister, Elizabeth (Smith) Taylor and her husband, Bruce Taylor, of West Dennis, Mass. He also leaves his nieces, Kristen Vito and Caroline Minich, his nephew, Andrew Taylor, the mother of his girls, Lynne (Uecker) Smith of Hampton, several cousins, many of his lifelong friends who were like his brothers and his cat named Trouble.
SERVICES: Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, May 31, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, in the funeral home and burial will be private. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Jim's complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall or for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 30 to June 2, 2019