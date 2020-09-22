1/
Captain James Robert "Bob" Casian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAMPTON FALLS - Captain James Robert "Bob" Casian, 74, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, with family by his side at his home in Hampton Falls. Bob was born October 5, 1945 in Montreal, Canada, a son of the late William and Margaret (Crochetti) Casian.

Bob is survived by Renee (Biron) Casian, his wife of over 40 years, his five children and their spouses, Nicole and Jackson Crouse, Robert and Desiree Casian, Emilie and Alex May, Patrice and Joseph Touma, and Peter Casian; five grandchildren, Liam Casian, Dagny and Theodore Crouse, Campbell Casian, and Carmela Touma; his brother and wife, William Casian, Jr., and Eileen Casian; and many nieces and nephews. Bob's presence and humor will be sorely missed by all those that knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Casian.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish, 289 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, N.H. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.remickGendron.com to read Bob's complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 22 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Remick & Gendron Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved