Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
James T. Davies

James T. Davies Obituary
HAMPTON – James T. "Jim" Davies, 85, of Hampton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

He shared 38 years of marriage with his beloved wife, Barbara (Travis) Stone-Davies.

In addition to his wife he leaves three loving children, Carol Travers and her husband Thomas, Loretta Webster and her husband Peter, Alan Davies and his husband Joseph Davin, his beloved stepdaughter, Lauren Stone, eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son Eric Davies and stepchildren Lianne Tonry and Eric Stone.

SERVICES: A visiting hour will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton followed by a mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Theresa Church, 815 Central Road, Rye Beach. Burial will be in the High Street Cemetery, Hampton. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to the , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102 or via https://www.alz.org/nca/donate.

Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Jim's memorial website, see a more complete obituary, sign his tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2019
