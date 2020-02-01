|
NORTH HAMPTON - Jan Alan Staalenburg, 67, of North Hampton, died suddenly on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Born in Portsmouth, on March 16, 1952, Jan was the son of Jan W. and Ruth (Stover) Staalenburg. He is survived by Susan, his wife of 48 years, daughters Greta Pare and husband Brett of North Hampton and Megan Binette and husband Jason of Hampton; his grandchildren Ivory, Darby, Riley and Aelin and his sister Lynda Driscoll.
Services will be private with a celebration of Jan's life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggests donations to the UNH Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Program.
Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Jan's complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 2020