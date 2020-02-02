|
ELIOT, Maine – Jan L. Sheridan, of Eliot, Maine, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Waltham, Mass, on Oct. 24, 1950, she was the daughter of Wilbur and Lillian Frank.
She is survived by her longtime partner, Steve Jeffco of Eliot, Maine; son Derek Smith and his wife, Stephanie, and their three children, Noah, Aidan and Shaun, of Rockville, Md.; and daughter Meagan Smith, of Watertown, Mass, and her son, Eddie the Cat. She is also survived by her three brothers Chris, Dave and Steve and their respective families.
Jan devoted the beginning of her career to student and women's rights working for the University of New Hampshire. She later transitioned into the field of law in which she loved her role as a paralegal/office manager.
When not at work, Jan loved the finer things in life including art, gardening, music and reading. Her favorite place to be, however, was in the good company of family, friends and her pets. You only had to meet her once to have her touch your life in a caring and positive way.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to her favorite charity: The ASPCA, a national leader in animal rescue and protection.
