Home

POWERED BY

Jane Garvey Dorsey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Garvey Dorsey Obituary
WOODS HOLE, Mass. - It is with great sadness that we lost Jane Garvey Dorsey on Thursday, August 1, 2019 after a long illness. Born February 17, 1955 in Belmont, Mass.; to Dr Joseph F. and Blanche C. Dorsey. She spent her summers at the family home on Nubble Road through her late teens.

She met her husband John Adelman while attending school at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. Settled in Woods Hole where she worked for the Steamship Authority until retirement in 2017.

She enjoyed reading, hiking, camping, being in and around the water.

She is survived by her husband John and her siblings Joseph F. Dorsey, Jr., Paul Dorsey, Jeanne Colbath and Denise McGee.

SERVICES: A celebration of her life will be held at her sister's home in York on September 21, from 2 p.m. Bring photos, stories and laughter.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.