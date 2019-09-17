|
WOODS HOLE, Mass. - It is with great sadness that we lost Jane Garvey Dorsey on Thursday, August 1, 2019 after a long illness. Born February 17, 1955 in Belmont, Mass.; to Dr Joseph F. and Blanche C. Dorsey. She spent her summers at the family home on Nubble Road through her late teens.
She met her husband John Adelman while attending school at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. Settled in Woods Hole where she worked for the Steamship Authority until retirement in 2017.
She enjoyed reading, hiking, camping, being in and around the water.
She is survived by her husband John and her siblings Joseph F. Dorsey, Jr., Paul Dorsey, Jeanne Colbath and Denise McGee.
SERVICES: A celebration of her life will be held at her sister's home in York on September 21, from 2 p.m. Bring photos, stories and laughter.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, 2019