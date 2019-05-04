|
HAMPTON - Jane H. Hartley, 96, resident of Hampton, N.H. and former resident of Kittery, Maine, Stroudsburg, Penn., and Closter, N.J., died on Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Born in Waverly, Penn., on Nov. 13, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Laurence and Susan (Cross) Hall, and was a graduate of Waverly High School in the Class of 1940. She earned an Associate's Degree in 1942 from Bergen Junior College (now Fairleigh Dickinson University) in Teaneck, N.J., married Norman E. Hartley on May 4, 1947, and resided in Closter, N.J. for the next 54 years.
She was a homemaker while raising two children and was later employed by Prentice Hall in Montvale, N.J., and Volvo Cars of North America in Rockleigh, N.J., before retiring in 1980. She moved to Labar Village in Stroudsburg, Penn., in 2001, relocated to Kittery Estates in Kittery, Maine, in 2011, and finally to Partridge House in Hampton, N.H., in 2016.
Jane was a loving and loyal wife, mother, and grandmother. Her commitment to her family never wavered.
She was predeceased by her sister, Mary E. Hall, in 2008, and her husband, Norman, in 2010.
She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Nancy J. Membrez, of San Antonio, Texas, her son, James L. Hartley of Exeter, N.H., and her grandchildren, Tristan A. Membrez, Adrian R. Membrez, Cameron J. Hartley, and Catherine E. Hartley.
Jane's ashes will be interned next to her husband at the George Washington Memorial Park located in Paramus, N.J. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the .
