PORTSMOUTH - Jane Reid Light, 92, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 in Portsmouth, N.H., where she had resided for the past 28 years. Her health had been in decline, but through it all she remained a loving, caring, and giving wife, mother, and grandparent, and maintained her stoicism, strong spirit, and sense of humor. Her husband Tom was at her side every moment of the last year, and his devotion to her and their love for each other was, and is, an inspiration to her family.
Jane was born in 1928 in Syracuse, N.Y., and grew up there in a loving extended family. She met her husband in Washington D.C. when visiting her sister. It was love at first sight and they were married in 1951. Jane dedicated herself to raising her four children. She had a great sense of humor, a bright and curious mind, loved to read, was athletic, was a great cook, and was thoughtful and generous to all who knew her. She was the kind of grandmother willing to get down on the floor to play with and read to her beloved grandchildren, and she happily joined in games of wiffle ball and backyard hockey.
Jane went back to finish her college degree after she had raised her children and graduated from Pace University Summa Cum Laude in 1989.
After moving to Portsmouth, N.H. in 1992, Jane volunteered for Meals on Wheels for nine years, delivering meals and providing social interaction for elderly members of her local community.
She is survived by her beloved husband Tom, her children Susan, Thomas, and David, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren, and by her brother Roger and many nieces and nephews. Her cherished son Larry died in 1980 at age 17.
She is deeply missed. We are grateful for all the love and support she gave us.
There will be a private memorial. Donations in her memory can be made to: The Larry Light Memorial Scholarship Fund for Youth, Sawmill River Audubon, 275 Millwood Rd., Chappaqua, NY 10514, https://www.sawmillriveraudubon.org