RYE - It is with great sadness that the family of Jane Wentz Woodie announces her death on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Webster at Rye, in Rye, N.H. Jane was born in Fresno, Ohio in 1927 to Gilbert and Wilma Thomas Wentz. She met her husband, Frank G. Woodie, at a school dance in Fresno and the couple was married in 1952 for 61 years.
In 2007, Jane moved to N.H. to be closer to her two daughters, Mary Ann Woodie Driscoll and Sally Woodie Fodero, her sons-in-law, Timothy C. Driscoll and Mark D. Fodero, and her beloved granddaughters, Sarah Jane Fodero, Savannah Mary Fodero, and Madeline Woodie Fodero. Jane maintained a strong connection with her family both in Ohio and in N.H., and she will be missed by her friends and family.
Jane grew up on a large dairy farm in Fresno where she worked hard alongside her many cousins. She was a graduate of Muskingum College, where she simultaneously took classes in the summer and taught first grade during the school year to fill a teaching shortage. After they were married, Jane and Frank moved to Canton, Ohio where Jane taught at Gibbs and McGregor schools for many years. Jane loved to golf, knit, and go to breakfast with her granddaughters. Wherever she lived, she was an active member of her community and the United Methodist Church.
Jane was predeceased by her sister, Mary Ellen Barto.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness online at https://www.fightingblindness.org/.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8, 2019