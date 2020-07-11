MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. - Jane Worden Harvey, age 85, loving wife and mother, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 after contracting COVID-19. A Naval Officer's wife, weaver and world traveler; she was renowned for her Baked Alaska.
Daughter of Robert and Betty Worden of North Hampton, N.H., where she attended the local Congregational church. Loving sports from an early age, at school she played on the basketball team and became captain of the championship field hockey team at Hampton Academy, now Winnacunnet High School. She graduated in 1954 and then attended Endicott College, graduating from there in 1956.
She was an accomplished skier, skater and water ski instructor at Hampton Beach. She was a very pretty, popular, young woman and loved to dance to the Big Bands of the era at the Hampton Beach Casino.
She married Naval Academy graduate, Neil Harvey, of Hampton and saw the world as a Navy wife. Independent, with a love for travel, in 1961, she followed her husband's ship from port to port around the Mediterranean in a VW Beetle. Later in Lemoore, Calif., on the Naval Air Station, as the wife of a Squadron Commanding Officer, Jane was the leader of the Enlisted Wives Group and the Officer's Wives Group. One difficult task was to help women whose husbands were injured or killed while deployed on the Carrier in combat off Vietnam.
She was a wonderful leader and did a wonderful job. She particularly enjoyed two tours of duty in Paris, France. She hosted innumerable diplomatic soirées when her husband was the Naval Attaché to the American Embassy there. A highlight was meeting and dining with Princess Grace, Prince Rainier and other luminaries in Monaco. Jane and Neil retired in Mount Pleasant, S.C. where she loved the beach, shrimping, boating and attending high school sporting events. An admirer of French Impressionist art, she was the lead designer of their unique tidal creek-front home.
A prolific letter writer, brilliant cook and enthusiastic antique hunter, she was the docent head weaver at Middleton Place in Charleston. She toured Europe, Turkey, Iran, China, Tibet and visited most every state in the U.S. Jane and Neil enjoyed the mild climate of Charleston from October to May, and delightful summers in New Hampshire with childhood friends and relatives.
She leaves her husband Capt. Neil L. Harvey USN (RET) and her son Neil, Jr. and his partner Christina Fleming of South Haven, Mich.
Services will be private because of COVID-19. No flowers please but donations may be sent to the Hampton Academy/ Winnacunnet High School Scholarship Fund. Checks can be made out to HA/WHS Alumni Association with "In memory of Jane Harvey" in the memo field. Mail to HA/WHS Alumni Association, PO Box 81, North Hampton NH 03862. Or donate online at www.winnacunnetalumni.org
