EAST KINGSTON, N.H. - Janet Lee (Palmer) Bowley, 84, a long-time resident of East Kingston, N.H., peacefully passed away at Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, N.H. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 following a brief illness.
Born in 1934, the daughter of the late Bertrand T. Palmer and Edith (Bent) Palmer, Janet spent the most of her life in East Kingston, N.H. where she completed schooling and started her family. She spent part of her retirement years in Florida for 15 years with her late husband, Elmer Bowley, where they resided in Jamaica Bay, a quaint community in the Fort Myers area. There, she was active in her church and made many dear friends. In 2015, she returned to her roots in New Hampshire. In 2018, Janet moved with her family up to the Great North Woods region of New Hampshire and became a resident of Milan.
Surviving members of Janet's family include two daughters, Patricia L. (Bowley) Hall, currently residing in Florida with her husband Dana Hall, and Debra E. (Bowley) Boudreau, currently residing in New Hampshire with her husband David C. Boudreau, and one son, Mark A. Morrill, currently residing in Massachusetts with his wife Patti Morrill. Janet leaves behind one grandson, four granddaughters and eight great-grandchildren.
Predeceased before Janet was one older brother, Richard Palmer, and two older sisters, Isabel (Palmer) Avery and Gertrude (Palmer) Jewell. She also has many nieces and nephews.
Those that personally remember Janet, will recall that she had a passion for creativity. She loved creating beautiful music on the organ. She shared her musical talent in church, as an organist and member of the choir. In Florida, she owned a large Lowrey organ and performed for her neighbors and friends in her home. Janet also possessed a special talent for sewing, crocheting, knitting and other crafts. Her favorite pastime was crocheting. In her retirement, Janet spent many hours each day crocheting beautiful lap robes which she generously donated to local hospice centers and nursing/rehab homes in the communities which she lived. She made beautiful heirloom gifts for her family members. In her younger years she enjoyed gardening, preserving garden produce and cooking. For recreation, Janet played Bingo and Scrabble regularly and enjoyed going on cruises with her husband Elmer.
SERVICES: A graveside memorial and burial service is being planned for Saturday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. for family members and close friends at Hillside Cemetery in East Kingston, N.H. A luncheon will be provided following the service at the East Kingston Methodist Church.
