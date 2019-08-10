|
|
ELIOT, Maine - Janet Hutton Veino, of Eliot, Maine, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 following a losing battle with Alzheimer's. Janet was born in Portsmouth, N.H. on July 20, 1940. She was the daughter of Dr. Robert and Elinore Hutton.
She is survived by her husband James Veino Jr., who shared 60 wonderful years together; along with their three sons: Jim and wife Diane, Bob and wife Ann, and Jeff. They have four grandchildren: Brianne, Jim, Jon, and Danny; two great-grandchildren, Kynen and Jon Jr.
Janet was predeceased by her father, mother, and sister Corinne Orcutt.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2019