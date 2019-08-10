Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME 03904
(207) 439-4900

Janet Hutton Veino

Janet Hutton Veino Obituary
ELIOT, Maine - Janet Hutton Veino, of Eliot, Maine, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 following a losing battle with Alzheimer's. Janet was born in Portsmouth, N.H. on July 20, 1940. She was the daughter of Dr. Robert and Elinore Hutton.

She is survived by her husband James Veino Jr., who shared 60 wonderful years together; along with their three sons: Jim and wife Diane, Bob and wife Ann, and Jeff. They have four grandchildren: Brianne, Jim, Jon, and Danny; two great-grandchildren, Kynen and Jon Jr.

Janet was predeceased by her father, mother, and sister Corinne Orcutt.

To leave online condolences for Janet, please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care for the Veino family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2019
