Janet (Donahue) McLean
1937 - 2020
EXETER, N.H. - Janet "Jan" (Donahue) McLean, 83, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 in Exeter, N.H. after years of battling Alzheimer's Disease. She was born May 8, 1937 in Woburn, Mass., daughter of the late John Donohoe and Eleanor (Scott) Donohoe.

A vital, funny and generous woman who told the world of her philosophy through her license plate - CR8JOY. Always interested in artistic expression and personal growth, Jan enjoyed many things including poetry, art, creative writing and travel. After graduating from Woburn High School, she joined the Dominicans of St. Catherine and earned a BAT and MAT. While with the order, Jan taught in Chicago, Ill. and Louisville, Ky. and was named an outstanding teacher. Jan made a life change and left the order to start a family in the early 1970s. Eventually she returned to Woburn with her son, Brendon, to be closer to her large, extended family.

Jan taught special education in Woburn public schools and also trained to be an instructor for Teacher Effectiveness Training and Parent Effectiveness Training programs

Jan married Dale McLean in 1989. She retired from Woburn public schools in 1990s but continued to help others through coaching, both formally and informally.

Jan is survived by her husband, Dale McLean; son, Brendon Murden; grandchildren: Alicia Murden, Doug McNab, Will McNab, Charlotte McLean, Alex McLean; brother Ronald Donohoe and sister Patricia Durkan.

Private burial was held in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester, Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 166 South River Rd.#210, Bedford, NH 03110.

For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brewitt Funeral Home
14 Pine Street
Exeter, NH 03833
(603) 772-3554
