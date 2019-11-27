|
LARGO, Fla. - Janet Rae Trefethen Walsh, age 83, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. She was born in Rochester, N.H., and has been a Florida resident for 30 years in Largo.
She was a retired 6th grade school teacher in New Hampshire. She was a Protestant Christian and was deeply devoted to her family and affectionately called Nana by her loving grandchildren.
Janet was preceded in death by Vincent "Joe" Walsh.
She is survived by her daughter Diane Gavin of N.H.; son Robert Trefethen of Colorado; sister Gail Binette of Maine; and loving daughter-in-law, Cindy; also many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Donations may be made in her memory to Suncoast Hospice Mid Pinellas Woodside, 6770 102nd Ave. North, Pinellas Park, Fla.
Janet will now rest in peace with her loving Husband Joe at Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019