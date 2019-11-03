|
BOULDER, Colo. - Janice Eddy, died peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the age of 83 at her home in Boulder, Colo.
Born in Lorain, Ohio, Dec. 7, 1935, Janice graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1957 with a degree in political science. She raised a son and daughter in New Hampshire's Lakes Region before settling in her beloved, ocean home on Gerrish Island in Kittery Point, Maine.
Janice, a trailblazer and an entrepreneur, established a career as an Organization Development and Multi-Cultural Consultant to corporations and universities, where her work took her nationwide and internationally. She changed thousands of lives through her work in diversity and inclusion. Her children and grandchildren continue her legacy of commitment to social justice through their work, community involvement, and studies.
Janice was the beloved mother of Garry Sanfacon (Nancy Goldaper) and Jean Sanfacon, and proud grandmother of Nathan, Cameron, and Christopher. She also is survived by her sister Jean Koepke (Bob) and niece Melora.
Intimate friends and family gathered on Aug. 20, 2019 in Boulder, Colo. to celebrate Janice and a life brilliantly lived. She was described as an activist, a feminist, a great conversationalist, and a generous woman who loved to laugh and celebrate. She always made people feel like they mattered. Janice made a difference, and we are all better for having known her.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Kittery Land Trust or the School of Education Fellowship for Research Diversity at Colorado State University. Donations can be made at https://advancing.colostate.edu/1411 . (in search option enter fund number 64573) or check to CSU Foundation P.O. Box 1870 Fort Collins, CO 80522 . Please note on checks that gift is in memory of Janice Eddy and fund number 64573.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019