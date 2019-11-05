|
|
HAMPTON - Janice Errol (Littlejohn) Gilday, 91, a longtime resident of the seacoast area with years in Amesbury, Mass., Hampton, N.H., Seabrook, N.H. and Salisbury, Mass., passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Hannah Duston Nursing Home in Haverhill, Mass.
Janice was born November 3, 2019 in Christiansburg, Ohio and raised on the award-winning Littlejohn hog farm. Her love for all-things "pig" continued throughout her life as she accumulated quite the collection of pig collectibles. When Janice's children were young, she was involved in the Amesbury Methodist Church, the PTA and was commissioner of the local Girls Scouts of America. After 25 years working at The Bailey Co of Amesbury/Seabrook as a data entry specialist she found a passion in Antiquing. She spent many years working Antique shows buying and selling her treasures, especially her pressed linens which she took so much pride in.
Her love of the beach was something that brought Janice true joy as she had grown up in an area with no ocean. During the NBA and MLB seasons you would often find Janice cheering on the Celtics and Red Sox; Paul Pierce and David "Big Papi" Ortiz were two of her favorite players. Sports have always been of great interest to Janice and she took such pleasure following all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sports teams.
Janice is predeceased by her parents Emerson and Mary Littlejohn and William and Gertrude Gilday; siblings Robert Littlejohn, Roy Littlejohn and William Littlejohn. She was also predeceased by a great-grandson Galen Humphrey, III. She is survived by her four children Susan Lydon and husband John, Robert Gilday and wife Pam, Sally O'Rorke and husband Vincent and Shelley George and husband Mark; thirteen grandchildren Christian Lydon and wife Kalie, Amy Humphrey and fiancé Adam Kirby, Samantha Hackett and husband Michael, Amanda Sutaria and husband Ajay, Melissa Cerasuolo and Matt Titus, Mary-Jo Anderson and husband Bryce, Michael O'Rorke and Jill Byrne, Meghan Sacco and husband Nicholas, Brett George, Brandon George, Michael Gilday, Brianna George and Troy Fogg, and Holly Gilday; sixteen great-grandchildren Samantha Hackett, Michael Hackett, Brooke Lydon, Madison Lydon, Molly Humphrey, Maddox Humphrey, Riley Lydon, Emmerson Cerasuolo, Jackson Anderson, Reece Anderson, Ravi Sutaria, Benjamin O'Rorke, Ashwin Sutaria, Bryce Coffey Anderson III, Mila Sacco and Mj Cerasuolo-Titus.
SERVICES: Visitation will be Friday, November 8, in the Driscoll Funeral Home, 309 South Main St., Haverhill, from 2-4 p.m. Memorial Service will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Janice's memory to the Hannah Duston Resident Fund, 126 Monument St., Haverhill, MA 01832. For guestbook, please visit www.driscollcares.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019