Services J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home 125 OLD POST RD Kittery , ME 03904 (207) 439-4900 Janice L. Thorp

Obituary Condolences Flowers KITTERY, Maine - Janice L. (Barnes) Thorp, 79, of Kittery, Maine, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Thursday, March 21, 2019 with her family at her side. Janice was born on September 23, 1939 in Windsor, Vt., to Dwight and Aubrey Barnes, raised by John and Aubrey Downs in Portsmouth, and graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1958.



Janice was a housewife, loved cooking, gardening, sewing, making table runners and quilts. Jan was a Den Mother and a Girl Scout Leader when her children were in Scouts.



Janice is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard; son Scott Thorp and Pam Foley of Rochester, N.H.; daughter Candice and husband Fred Morin of Berwick, Maine; beloved granddaughters Stephanie and husband Zachary Hall of Springvale, Maine and Amanda Morin and Kevin McNair of Somersworth, N.H.; along sisters Joanne Tobey of Greenland, N.H., Judith Larmie of Middleton, N.H., brother Dennis Barnes and wife Pat of York; sister in-laws Patsy Barnes of Stratham N.H., Shirley (Thorp) and husband David Winebrenner and Carol Thorp of Louisville, K.Y.; and very close friends of the family Shane Kennedy and Lorrie McFarland of Berwick, Maine; many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Janice is predeceased by her brother Terry Barnes of Stratham, N.H., brother in-laws Robert Tobey of Greenland, N.H. and George Larmie of Middleton, N.H.



SERVICES: A time of visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m., Friday, March 29, at the JS Pelkey Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, ME 03904. A service will take place the following day, Saturday, March 30, at 10:30 a.m., burial will take place later in the spring. To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care for the Thorp family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Olympics of Maine. Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2019