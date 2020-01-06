|
KITTERY, Maine - Janice Linda Hall, 79, of 220 State Road, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was born August 19, 1940 in Haverhill, Mass. She attended and graduated from school in Groveland, Mass., before going on to Secretarial School in Boston, Mass.
Janice was a member of Eliot Baptist Church. She loved square dancing, hiking, cross stitching but most of all camping. An avid scrabble and cribbage player.
She leaves two daughters, Linda G. Brooks and Melanie LaBossiere and her husband Michael all of Kittery, Maine; a sister Caroline Sheehan of Georgetown, Mass.; two grandsons Kyle and Reed LaBossiere; a niece and nephews. Two grandsons Zachary and Matthew Brooks predeceased her.
SERVICES: A Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., on Friday, January 10, in the Eliot Baptist Church, 912 Dow Hwy, Eliot, Maine. After the service family and friends are welcome to join the family at the Blue Mermaid located at 10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery, Maine.
Memorial contributions may be made to a foundation dear to you. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with the arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020