RICHMOND, Va. - Janice Mary Griffin passed away peacefully, Thursday, November 15, 2018, at Our Lady of Hope Health Center in Richmond, Virginia from Alzheimer's disease surrounded by her family and wonderful members of the staff at Our Lady of Hope. Janice was born on July 29, 1940 in Portsmouth, N.H.
She was preceded in death by her parents William M. and Mary A. (Bubelis) Griffin, and is survived by her sister Ann Griffin Collins of Richmond, Virginia; nieces Susan E. Collins and Jennifer A. Richardson (Basle); great nephews Collin and Dillon; and her beloved and faithful friends, the "Fun Crowd".
A native of Portsmouth, N.H., Janice graduated from Saint Patrick's School and from Portsmouth High School with the class of 1958. She attended Keene State University. Janice worked in several capacities for Pacific Bell in San Francisco, California, a subsidiary of AT&T and was most notably recognized as a service representative and advocate for the deaf and disabled. Upon her retirement she moved to Annapolis, Maryland and then to Richmond, Va.
Janice will be fondly remembered by her family and many friends, for her unwavering commitment to her faith, her sense of humor and honesty, as well as her unending generosity.
SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth, N.H., on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. followed by internment at the Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Janice's name may be made to Project SHARE, Corpus Christi Parish, 845 Woodbury Ave., Portsmouth, N.H.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 7 to May 10, 2019