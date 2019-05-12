Home

Janice Mary Griffin

Janice Mary Griffin Obituary
RICHMOND, Va. - Janice Mary Griffin passed away peacefully, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at Our Lady of Hope Health Center in Richmond, Virginia from Alzheimer's disease surrounded by her family and wonderful members of the staff at Our Lady of Hope. Janice was born on July 29, 1940 in Portsmouth, N.H.

SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth, N.H., on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. followed by internment at the Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Janice's name may be made to Project SHARE, Corpus Christi Parish, 845 Woodbury Ave., Portsmouth, N.H.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 12 to May 15, 2019
