|
|
PORTLAND, Maine - Janine Marie Watson, 41, of Portland, Maine, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Portland. Janine was born in Portsmouth, N.H., on Dec. 27, 1977. She was educated in the Portsmouth school system, graduating from Portsmouth High School. Janine attended the Massachusetts College of Art & Design, where she studied photography. Her hobbies included photography, snowmobiling, and four-wheeling.
Janine was predeceased by her mother, Pamela S. (Bodwell) Watson in 1996, and her niece, Meagan Silver in 2002. She is survived by her father, Alan J. Watson of Eliot, Maine; sisters, Kimberly A. Greene and her husband, Jeff, of North Carolina, and Victoria L. Silver and her husband, Chris, of Seabrook, N.H.; brother, Adam T. Watson and his wife, Jackie, of Lebanon, Maine; as well as several nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog, Chico.
Private services will be held at the Central Cemetery in Rye, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an animal shelter of choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 22 to June 25, 2019