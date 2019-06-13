|
WINCHESTER, Va. - Janyce Carol Brock, 57, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Winchester, Virginia. She was born on February 21, 1962 to James M. Brock Jr. and Patricia Mae Brown in Leominster, Massachusetts.
She was preceded in death by her mother and her sister, Dina Lynn Brock. She is survived by her son, Roger Martin Lanphear; her father, James Marvin Brock, Jr.; a brother, James Norman Brock (Michele); a brother, James Marvin Brock III (Jamie); and a sister, Elizabeth Ann Christensen (Jared).
She grew up a military child and lived in Exeter, New Hampshire for many years. She worked for 17 years as an over-land truck driver with her first interest being able to see this wonderful country of ours. Following this, she attended Lord Fairfax Community College in Middletown, Virginia where she received a degree in Paralegal Studies. She was adored by all who knew her from her childhood. She was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed being a companion to her numerous nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A funeral was held Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home with Pastor Michel Q. Mayton officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her sister, Dina Lynn, in Mt. Hebron Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 13 to June 16, 2019