|
|
HAVERHILL, Mass. – Janyce L. Arivella, 78, of Haverhill and formerly of Seabrook, N.H. and Amesbury, Mass. passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at High Point Hospice House in Haverhill.
Janyce was born in Newburyport, Mass. on Nov. 29, 1940, a daughter of the late William Shaw and Edith B. (Butler) Smith. She was a life-long resident of Amesbury where she raised her four children. She attended Northern Essex Community College and worked as a medical transcriptionist for Beverly Hospital and other healthcare organizations in the North Shore and Seacoast region. Janyce later relocated to Seabrook and eventually moved to The Stevens-Bennett Home in Haverhill as her health declined.
Family members include her sons, Nicholas Arivella Jr. of Hampstead, N.H. and Marc S. Arivella of Haverhill, Mass., her daughter, Jennifer L. Young and her husband, Scott of Hampton, N.H., her grandchildren, Danielle G. Smith of Brooklyn, N.Y., David T. Arivella of Haverhill, Mass. and Avery S. Young of Hampton, N.H. She also leaves her siblings, Noreen E. Lemieux of East Kingston, N.H. and Jocelyn D. Vines of Slapout, Ala.
In addition to her parents, Janyce was predeceased by her son, Donald E. Smith and her brother, William Shaw Smith, Jr.
Services will be private.
Assistance with arrangements is by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton, N.H. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Janyce's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019