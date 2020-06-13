HAMPTON – Jared Michael Gillis, 29, of Hampton, N.H. passed away suddenly, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Exeter Hospital from an undetected heart ailment. He was born in Lowell, Mass. Dec. 12, 1990 the beloved son of Frederick and Pennie (Condon) Gillis of Hampton, N.H.
Raised in Hampton, Jared was a graduate of the Winnacunnet High School Class of 2009. During his high school career, Jared excelled in academics and sports and was selected as the captain of his varsity basketball team. His love for the Hampton school system and the game of basketball inspired him to give back, and he later went on to serve as the basketball coach for the freshman team at Winnacunnet High School.
After high school, Jared attended the University of New Hampshire where he earned a degree in business and psychology. He was employed by the State of New Hampshire park division as an Engineering Supervisor for many years. Most recently, Jared was employed with Arakelian Plumbing and Heating where he was able to hone his trade but in a short time made great friends and truly became part of the APH family.
Jared had a passion for life and was always on the move. He was a sports enthusiast, who loved the game of basketball, but his biggest joy was spending time with his family and friends. Jared was a thoughtful and caring person who always put others before himself and wouldn't hesitate to give you the shirt off his back. These traits along with his charming and outgoing personality are just a few of the reasons why he was loved by so many and had the ability to befriend just about anyone he met. Jared will be sadly and painfully missed by those who knew him and loved him.
In addition to his parents he leaves two brothers, Frederick Gillis, IV and his wife Sydney of Hampton, Patrick Gillis and his wife Rachel of Dover, his niece and godchild, Amelia, his nephews Frederick V, and Connor, along with aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, in Hampton, N.H. Visitors should be aware that a limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Social distancing must be practiced and masks will be required.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Road, in Hampton, N.H. Those attending should also be aware that a limited number people will be allowed in the church and masks will be required.
Jared's mass will be live streamed in the Sacred Heart School gymnasium for overflow or you can go to https://www.olmmparish.org/live-streaming.html to view in the comfort of your own surroundings. Burial will follow in the High Street Cemetery and social distancing and masks will again be required.
In lieu of traditional remembrances donations may be made to the Winnacunnet High School Scholarship Foundation in memory of Jared Gillis or to the American Heart Association (donatenow.heart.org<).
Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Jared's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.
Raised in Hampton, Jared was a graduate of the Winnacunnet High School Class of 2009. During his high school career, Jared excelled in academics and sports and was selected as the captain of his varsity basketball team. His love for the Hampton school system and the game of basketball inspired him to give back, and he later went on to serve as the basketball coach for the freshman team at Winnacunnet High School.
After high school, Jared attended the University of New Hampshire where he earned a degree in business and psychology. He was employed by the State of New Hampshire park division as an Engineering Supervisor for many years. Most recently, Jared was employed with Arakelian Plumbing and Heating where he was able to hone his trade but in a short time made great friends and truly became part of the APH family.
Jared had a passion for life and was always on the move. He was a sports enthusiast, who loved the game of basketball, but his biggest joy was spending time with his family and friends. Jared was a thoughtful and caring person who always put others before himself and wouldn't hesitate to give you the shirt off his back. These traits along with his charming and outgoing personality are just a few of the reasons why he was loved by so many and had the ability to befriend just about anyone he met. Jared will be sadly and painfully missed by those who knew him and loved him.
In addition to his parents he leaves two brothers, Frederick Gillis, IV and his wife Sydney of Hampton, Patrick Gillis and his wife Rachel of Dover, his niece and godchild, Amelia, his nephews Frederick V, and Connor, along with aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, in Hampton, N.H. Visitors should be aware that a limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Social distancing must be practiced and masks will be required.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Road, in Hampton, N.H. Those attending should also be aware that a limited number people will be allowed in the church and masks will be required.
Jared's mass will be live streamed in the Sacred Heart School gymnasium for overflow or you can go to https://www.olmmparish.org/live-streaming.html to view in the comfort of your own surroundings. Burial will follow in the High Street Cemetery and social distancing and masks will again be required.
In lieu of traditional remembrances donations may be made to the Winnacunnet High School Scholarship Foundation in memory of Jared Gillis or to the American Heart Association (donatenow.heart.org<).
Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Jared's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.