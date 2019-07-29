|
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Jason Gigis, 18, beloved son of Paul and Liane (Evans) Gigis and brother of Justin Gigis, passed away in a tragic accident Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
As a rising senior, Jason played lead trumpet in the Portsmouth High School Marching Band. He also played in the high school concert band and jazz ensemble. He was an accomplished pianist having studied piano for almost 10 years.
Jason excelled in science and mathematics, consistently earning Highest Honors during his academic career at Portsmouth High School. He was an enthusiastic learner and deep thinker, ready to discuss anything from quantum physics to environmental issues. He enjoyed Latin.
Jason also enjoyed hiking and the outdoors. He summited Mt. Washington in August 2017 and climbed Mt. Chocorua and other peaks. He was a skier and member of the PHS Ski Club. He enjoyed ice skating, bicycling long distances and skating around town on his Penny board.
In addition to his parents and brother, Jason is also survived by his half brother Christopher Martin and his wife Lily, of New York; his niece Charlotte Martin, of New York; paternal grandmother Stella Gigis of Newburyport, Mass.; maternal grandmother Joyce (Evans) Barry of Keene, N.H.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and second cousins.
A private funeral will be officiated by Father Michael Kerper.
Donations can be made in Jason's name to The Portsmouth High School Band, 50 Andrew Jarvis Drive, Portsmouth, NH 03801.
For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
