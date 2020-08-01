March 14,1932 – June 12, 2020



PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - Jay was born to Granville and Thelma Link, in Quakertown, Penn., where Jay grew up with his brothers Charles Esten (predeceased) and G. Arden Link (Dottie) survives him.



Jay graduated from Quakertown High School. He attended Moravian College in Bethlehem, Penn. and Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Penn. Jay was a proud veteran who served in the Korean war from 1951 to 1955, as a Code Interceptor.



On June 8, 1957 Jay married Audrey Kulp. From their union they were blessed with (surviving) sons Skip Link (Deirdre) of Newington, N.H., Kirby Link (Beth) of Newington, N.H., and (surviving) daughter Marcie Duhon (Kevin) of Myrtle Beach, S.C. Jay was additionally blessed with (surviving) grandchildren: Adrian Link, Connor Link, Dylan Duhon and Sammie Kay Duhon.



Jay and Audrey owned and operated Jay's Laundromat in Lewisburg, Penn., during which time he became the Charter President of the Lewisburg Jaycees. Subsequently, Jay became the first personnel director for Pennsylvania House Furniture. In 1969 the Links moved to Portsmouth/Rye Beach, N.H. Jay and Audrey owned many real estate properties in Pennsylvania and New Hampshire. Jay had a 40-year career as a Manufacture's rep for several furniture companies and earned several business and sales awards. Later in his sales career, he enjoyed having his son Skip work with him in the industry. In 2014 Jay and Audrey relocated to Punta Gorda, Fla. During the summers they visited family and friends in beautiful Portsmouth. Jay was a member of the Bethany Church in Greenland, N.H. and New Day church in Port Charlotte, Fla.



In the Seacoast community Jay was a Mason, a member of the Surf Club and the Warwick Men's Club where he enjoyed playing cards (Poker). He was a member of the Abenaqui Country Club, where he enjoyed playing tennis. Jay enjoyed sailing the coastal waters with his family and friends. Jay and Audrey enjoyed extensive world travel. He had a great sense of humor, was a loving husband, father and friend. A special thank you to Shawneen for her loving care. Jay will be greatly missed, and we take comfort that he is at peace with his heavenly father.



SERVICES: Military burial on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. at Rye Cemetery and Celebration of Life service 12:30 p.m. at Newington town Hall. In lieu of flowers please send donations to "Operation Blessing" at Bethany Church in Greenland, N.H.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store