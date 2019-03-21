|
KENNEBUNK - Jay Sampson Crawford, 59 years, of Kennebunk died Friday, March 15, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.
Jay was born July 15, 1959 in Worcester, Mass., a son of Sidney and Donna (Ringquist) Crawford Jr. Jay graduated from Kennebunk High School and started his career as a restaurant cook. He was amazing in the kitchen, the busier the better, and he was always willing to share his knowledge and help others. Jay lived life on his terms, enjoying the moment and never hurting others.
Jay is survived by his brothers, Jeffery C. Crawford of Florida and Christopher K. Crawford and his wife, Karen, of Worcester, Mass., as well as two nieces, two nephews, and friends.
Following Jay's wishes, services will be private. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Jay's Book of Memories page at www.bibbermemorial.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019