Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME 03904
(207) 439-4900
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
First Congregational Church
23 Pepperrell Rd
Kittery Point,, ME
View Map

Jean Alvord


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Alvord Obituary
KITTERY POINT, Maine - Jean Alvord (née Jean Drake) died peacefully at Portsmouth Hospital on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the age of 96. Jean was born on May 1, 1923, in Albany, N.Y., to Robert and Jean Drake and moved to Winchester, Mass., as a young girl.

She is survived by husband Graham and five children: John and wife Anne Ashley of Carmel Highlands, Calif.; Betsy Labutti of Corinth, Vt.; Christopher and wife Vicki of Wimberley, Texas; Joseph and wife Sheila Burke of Central Point, Ore.; and Graham (Chip) and wife Olga of Anchorage, Alaska. She was predeceased by her son Andy. Jean loved and cherished her numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and (yes) even great-great grandchildren.

SERVICES: A memorial service is scheduled for March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m., at the First Congregational Church, 23 Pepperrell Rd., Kittery Point, ME 03905 with a reception to follow in the parish hall. Online condolences may be made and a full obituary may be viewed by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to her church. Care for the Alvord family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now