|
|
KITTERY POINT, Maine - Jean Alvord (née Jean Drake) died peacefully at Portsmouth Hospital on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the age of 96. Jean was born on May 1, 1923, in Albany, N.Y., to Robert and Jean Drake and moved to Winchester, Mass., as a young girl.
She is survived by husband Graham and five children: John and wife Anne Ashley of Carmel Highlands, Calif.; Betsy Labutti of Corinth, Vt.; Christopher and wife Vicki of Wimberley, Texas; Joseph and wife Sheila Burke of Central Point, Ore.; and Graham (Chip) and wife Olga of Anchorage, Alaska. She was predeceased by her son Andy. Jean loved and cherished her numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and (yes) even great-great grandchildren.
SERVICES: A memorial service is scheduled for March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m., at the First Congregational Church, 23 Pepperrell Rd., Kittery Point, ME 03905 with a reception to follow in the parish hall. Online condolences may be made and a full obituary may be viewed by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to her church. Care for the Alvord family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020