LECANTO, Fla. - Jean Burns, age 101, died in Lecanto, Florida on Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born in Melrose, Mass., the daughter of Charles and Grace Allanbrook.
She attended Melrose schools and the Pierce School in Boston.
She married Robert Burns in 1940 and they raised four children.
She was predeceased by her husband and a son, Robert, Jr. She leaves two daughters and a son as well as their spouses, Sally and Jerry Head of Chocorua and Hernando, Fla., Betsey and Richard Schuster of Hernando, Fla., and Dr. Stephen Burns and Dr. Ann Elsner of Bloomington, Ind.; she also leaves seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She led an active life enjoying gardening, golf, raising dogs, painting and bridge. She was instrumental in founding the Exeter Hospital Associates, served on its board of directors and was an active volunteer. She enjoyed traveling in both the USA and abroad. She moved to Lecanto, Fla., in 2007 and continued her active life in her retirement community.
