YORK, Maine – Jean E. Stevens loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother was born May 17, 1930 York, Maine to Roy and Clara Elizabeth (Bourne) Blaisdell. She died peacefully with family by her side on Friday, June 26, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer at the age of 90. She was in the loving care of her son, Gary and wife, Mimi, and family at their home in York during the last few weeks of her illness.

Jean grew up on Gowen Lane, York, Maine. She attended the Lincoln School on Cider Hill Road and graduated York High School in 1947. Jean married Norman L. Stevens of Kittery, Maine on April 18, 1948.

After they married, they travelled several years throughout New England while he worked many construction jobs. Eventually returning to York where they worked diligently to build their home in the 1950's.

She worked as a Waitress at the Dinner Bell Restaurant in York and the York High School Lunch Program. She loved to cook, knit, crochet, sew, garden, arrange flowers and work in her yard.

Jean took pride in her family, thriftiness, independence, reaching her 90th birthday milestone, and living on her own until her illness took that from her.

She is survived by one brother, Carroll Blaisdell and wife Evelyn; one sister, Joanne Metivier and husband Paul; a daughter Norma J. Carter and husband Allen of York; a son Gary E. Stevens and wife Mimi of York; a daughter-in-law Rosemary Stevens Frame, and her three children; seven grandchildren Jeffrey Carter, Jeffrey Hyotte and his wife Ryan, Amanda Stevens, Jared Stevens (and Emily Downs), Molly Stevens (and Taylor Harrison), Kaitlin Stevens and Zoey Stevens; three great-grandchildren, Thomas Hyotte, Courtney Hyotte and Shane Stanhope; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years Norman L. Stevens, two sons Bruce A. Stevens and Thomas A. Stevens, a daughter-in-law Barbara Stevens and brothers, Robert Blaisdell and Charles Blaisdell.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, July 6, in the First Parish Cemetery, 180 York St., York, Maine. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.
