Services J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home 125 OLD POST RD Kittery , ME 03904 (207) 439-4900 Jean Hubert

Obituary Condolences Flowers KITTERY, Maine - Jean Hubert passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Jean was born February 21, 1929, in Canaan, Vt., to David and Pearl (Gould) Spaulding; the second of five children.



Jean moved to the New Hampshire Seacoast with her first husband, of 40 years, Robert W Cross; where they bought a shell of a house, in Greenland, and created a beautiful home. In the early 90's, she married Wilfred Hubert, and spent the next 18 years enjoying retired life together.



Jean enjoyed bowling, ballroom and square dancing, cross country skiing, camping, and travelling throughout the United States, Europe, and any tropical island that she could get to.



Jean was a loyal friend to all she knew, and passionate about her family. Christmas, birthdays, kids sporting events, and holding the newest family member, was everything to her.



Jean is survived by daughters, Gail Stacy and husband John of Cape Neddick, Maine, Susan Morang and husband Steven of York, Maine; son, Robert Cross of Southern France; four grandchildren, Kimberly Coleman, Jessica Rutherford, Tyler Morang and Amanda Vaughan and their spouses; six great-grandchildren; two sisters Sarah Corliss of Norfolk, Va., and Lillian Holmes of Keene, N.H.; several nieces and nephews; as well as two step daughters, Susan Mason of Kittery, Maine, and Joyce Sanderson of Portsmouth, N.H., and their families.



She was predeceased by both husbands Robert Cross (40 years), Wilfred Hubert (18 years), and her grandson David Stacy.



The families would like to recognize the hard work, dedication, compassion and love that the amazing members of her Durgin Pines family, gave to Jean over the last 4 1/2 years, and to the family. There were times it didn't seem possible we would get through it all but did thanks to that support.



SERVICES: A time of memorial visitation will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, Maine. A memorial Service is to start promptly at 12 p.m., following visitation.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Alzheimer Research in her memory. To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care for the Cross - Hubert family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home. Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 21 to June 24, 2019