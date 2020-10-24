DOVER - Jean Louise Dotton Hill, 80, of 2 Westwood Circle died on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 peacefully in her sleep.
She was born on Oct. 31, 1939 the daughter of Edward F. and Amy L. (Burnell) Dow of Orono, Maine. Jean graduated from Orono High School in 1958 and Westminster Choir College in 1962. She taught classroom music in Maine until 1969 when she married Fred. C. Dotton of Bath, Maine, settling in Dover, N.H. several years later.
Jean was a lifelong member of the Audubon Society who enjoyed nature walks and time spent under the trees listening and identifying birds. She was a good friend and neighbor who loved her daily walks around the Circle and interactions with neighborhood children. Jean stayed connected to the community through her 10 years of employment at Hannaford Supermarket in Dover. She was an active member of First Parish Congregationalist Church for over 40 years. Jean was the epitome of unassuming modesty, compassion, and non-judgement who believed in simple living in harmony with nature.
Jean is survived by her three children Sarah (Adam) Buehne of New Durham, N.H.; Emily (Daniel) Chapin, and grandson Augustus of Somersworth, N.H.; and Duane Dotton of Dover, N.H.. She leaves behind a sister Ruth (Theodore) Durst of Walnut Creek, Calif. and brother, David (Glenda) Dow of East Corinth, Maine.
In 2004, Jean found love again and married William C. Hill of Dover. She remained his best friend and constant companion until his death in 2018. She is survived by members of her extended family: Gretchen (Pat) Ward of San Antonio, Texas; Katrina Hill Lozier of Newburyport, Mass.; Juliana (Richard) Eck of Milton; Wilhelmina Hill of Dover, N.H.; and Ashley Hill of Lake Elmore, Vt.
She was predeceased by her beloved sister Mary Raynes of York, Maine in and brother Edward William Dow in 1942.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean's name to either First Parish Congregationalist Church of Dover, N.H. or the FURR Feline Rescue in Gonic, N.H.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held in the sanctuary of First Parish Congregationalist Church for close friends and family on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at 1 p.m. Service will also be online for those that would like to participate.
