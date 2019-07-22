KITTERY, Maine - Jean M. Bell, 91, of Eliot, Maine, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Residence at Silver Square following a period of failing health. Born in New Rochelle, New York on March 3, 1928. Jean was the daughter of Joseph, and Marie Fleming.



She is survived by a sister, Peggy Ibscher of Portsmouth, N.H.; niece, Peggy DeWever and husband James of Eliot, Maine; Kimberly Barner and husband Michael of Lake Oswego, Oregon; as well as eight children and their families.



Jean was an active communicant at St. Raphaels church for many years. She was also very active member of the Kittery-Eliot Lions, and American Legion of Eliot. For years Jean also followed her love of dance, being a member of the Nubble Light House Square Dancers.



SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, Maine. A funeral mass will take place the following day, Friday, July 26, at 11 a.m., at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, 6 Whipple Rd., Kittery, Maine. Online condolences can be left at www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care for the Bell family has been entrusted to JS Pelkey Funeral Home. Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 22 to July 25, 2019