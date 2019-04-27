|
|
NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. - Jeanne Gertrude Demers, 93, passed peacefully from this life on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Born in Lawrence, Mass. on Dec. 9, 1925 she was the daughter of Napoleon and Alice (DesLaurier) Gaudette. She grew up in Manchester and attended St. Georges High School and Hesser College.
Jeanne retired from Manchester Federal Savings Bank after 29 years of service. She will be remembered for her strong will, her deep Catholic faith and generous contributions to it. She enjoyed babies, animals, crafts and music.
Survivors include her sisters Georgette Levesque of Manchester and Juliette McCue of North Hampton, nieces, nephews and two step-children.
Jeanne was predeceased by both of her husbands, Leo St. Jean and Raymond Demers, sister Marguerite DesRosier and brother Paul Gaudette.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 30, at 11 a.m. at Saint Theresa Church, 815 Central Road, Rye Beach, N.H. Friends invited and may visit with the family from 10 a.m. till time for Mass. Burial will take place later in the Florida National Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the NH SPCA, 104 Portsmouth Avenue, Stratham, NH 03885.
Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State Street, Portsmouth, N.H.
