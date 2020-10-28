ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Jeanne Helen Menger, 85, of St. Augustine, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. She was born on July 6, 1935 on Long Island, N.Y., the daughter of Henry and Augusta Reyels and beloved sister of Marion.



Jeanne spent most of her childhood in Queens, New York, graduating from Richmond Hills High School. While in high school, Jeanne met her future husband, William Ashley "Bill" Menger, whom she kept from failing German class! They were married in June, 1957, after Bill was discharged from the Army.



Jeanne was a homemaker, raising their two children Patty and Peter. She spent most of those years in Montvale, N.J., until Bill retired from his job as a Senior Vice President for the Chase Manhattan Bank in downtown Manhattan. Jeanne spent much of that time volunteering for the school and church. She loved attending all of Patty and Peter's sporting events and various other activities. She was a loving mother and devoted wife.



Jeanne and Bill spent their retirement years in New Castle, N.H., where they continued to attend the many sporting events of their four grandsons. They loved traveling, living by the ocean and spending time with their family. Jeanne was an incredibly kind and giving person. She was always tremendously grateful for the gifts in her life. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, in 2017. She is survived by her daughter, Trish "Patty" Fletcher and her husband Ian now of St. Augustine; son, Peter Menger and his wife Karla of Stratham, N.H.; sister, Marion Fischetti of Springfield, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Dylan Fletcher, Christian Fletcher, Cole Menger and Erik Menger; nephews, Mark and Chris Fischetti and Clark and Cathy Menger.



SERVICES: Services will take place at a later date. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.







