WESTWOOD, Mass. - Jeanne (Rogers) Hyjer, 93, of Westwood, Mass., passed away surrounded by family on Monday, October 26, 2020. Jeanne was born on June 14, 1927 to the late Archibald and Eva Belle Rogers of Newton, Mass., and was a cherished sister to the late Newell "Bill" Rogers of Naples, Fla.



After graduating from high school and attending finishing school in Boston, she married and moved to Weston, Mass., to raise her family. Jeanne loved being a mother and valued her family above all else. She viewed them as God's greatest gift and she spent her life making sure they always knew just how much she loved them. To her, nothing was more special than a family gathering with her daughters and grandchildren.



Jeanne spent her childhood summers in York, Maine and she carried on that tradition until her death. You could always find her sitting at the counter in the Goldenrod eating her turkey salad sandwich and coffee ice cream soda while chatting away with the patrons and staff. Jeanne had a rare zest for life and an unending positivity that shone through anyone who met her. She will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and unwavering enthusiasm. She could find joy and laughter in every single day and she carried her sense of humor with her always. We are thankful that even throughout the "long goodbye," her love and memories of us remained. Not a day went by where she didn't make us laugh with her amazing personality and quick wit, regardless of the challenges she faced.



Jeanne leaves behind her loving daughters, Linda Cain of Westwood; Wendy Daniels of Westwood and Judy McLean of York, Maine; her six grandchildren, Wendy E. Cain of Westwood, Chris Daniels of Norton, John Cain of Portsmouth, R.I., Chad Daniels of Norwood, Leslie Cain of San Francisco, Calif., and Lindsay Hyjer of York, Maine. She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren, Ashtyn and Crosby Daniels of Norton and her best friend of over 70 years, Lorraine Butler of Cheshire, Conn.



The family wishes to thank Rachel and Michelle for their tremendous love and care. She treasured your friendship.







