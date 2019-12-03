Home

Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531

Jeanne T. Danforth

Jeanne T. Danforth Obituary
YORK BEACH, Maine - Jeanne T. Danforth, 93, of York Beach, Maine, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was born April 17, 1926 in Methuen, Mass., a daughter of the late Leo J. and Lucille (Monette) Bernardin.

She was a personal typing and shorthand teacher for many years beginning at Punchard High School and finally Andover High School before her retirement.

She had a lifelong passion for York Beach and spent her post retirement years volunteering at York Hospital doing office work such as typing and filing, as well as office organization.

She leaves her husband G. Arthur Danforth; two sons, G. Arthur Danforth III of North Andover, Mass., and Stephen J. Danforth and his wife Cynthia of Raymond, N.H.; two brothers, Leo J. Bernardin and his wife Joan of Wisconsin and Peter Bernardin and his wife Barbara of California; a sister Annette Bernardin of Winterport, Maine; finally, she leaves three grandchildren, Jennifer (husband Eric) of North Carolina, Stephen of Salem, Mass., and Stephanie of Andover, Mass., and a great-granddaughter Cora Lynn of North Carolina. A daughter Susan E. Danforth of Portland, Maine predeceased her.

SERVICES: Calling hours for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Saturday, December 7, in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. in the First Parish Cemetery, 180 York St., York, Maine.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal rescue league. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019
