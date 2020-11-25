PORTSMOUTH - Jeannette Goodman of Portsmouth, N.H. and Boca Raton, Fla., passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, at the Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Jeannette was born on April 1, 1926, in Chelsea, Mass. She was the daughter of Minnie (Gutterman) and Samuel Lederman. Jeannette was raised in Revere, Mass. where she graduated from Revere High School. She worked as a secretary at the Army Base in Boston during World War II and met her future husband, Bernard Goodman, of Portsmouth in 1946. They were married in 1947 and lived in Portsmouth.
Jeannette was a member of Temple Israel, Temple Israel's Sisterhood, Hadassah, and a Lion of Judah.
She was the loving wife of Bernard, devoted mother of Marylin Mathis (Mark) of Bethesda, Md. and Sherryl Goodman (Richard Snyder) of Atlanta, Ga., loving and generous grandmother of Alison Wollin (Rob), Brian Mathis (Andrea), and Seth Snyder (Danielle); great-grandmother of Matthew and Andrew Wollin, Taylor and Claire Mathis, and Maya Snyder; and aunt to several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Israel Cultural Endowment Fund in Memory of Jeannette Goodman: www.templeisraelnh.org
Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.